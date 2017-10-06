× Man found dead in Eden identified

EDEN, N.C. — The man found dead in Eden early Friday morning has been identified, according to a press release.

At about 12:45 a.m, deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office went to a home in the 1000 block of Friendly Road.

Upon arrival, they found 29-year-old Michael Vincent Boulding located near the back entrance of the home. He had been shot.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

One man is dead in Eden, in Rockingham County. Sheriff's department calling this an a homicide investigation. pic.twitter.com/BUgEoRavwm — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) October 6, 2017