Man accused of forcing Florida girl into prostitution at NC hotel

PINEVILLE, N.C. — The FBI arrested a man accused of driving a girl from Florida to the Charlotte area and forcing her into prostitution, WSOC reports.

Pineville police got a call from a woman in Georgia on Wednesday saying her daughter was held against her will at the Comfort Suites in Pineville, according to court documents.

Police found the girl in the room with Thomas Stinnette.

Stinnette allegedly posted ads on BackPage and admitted to the FBI that he drove the girl from Florida to Charlotte and knew she was going to be prostituting.

He added that he bought her food, gave her condoms and got her a hotel room.

Stinnette is in jail until his next court date Wednesday.