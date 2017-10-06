High school student told her senior picture is inappropriate for yearbook

VERONA, Wis. — A Wisconsin High School student is speaking out after her yearbook photo was deemed “inappropriate.”

Eleanor Fitzwilliams was told by administrators at Verona High School that her photo, taken by her dad, was “too inappropriate” because part of her bralette was showing.

“She just sat me down and told me that my picture was too inappropriate to be used in the yearbook and (graduation) slideshow because you could see the side of my bralette,” she told TODAY.

On Sept. 26, Fitzwilliams tweeted a picture of her senior picture side-by-side with a picture of the boys swim team.

here's my senior picture. because you can see my part of my brallette, it was "too inappropriate". yet, here's the boys swim team picture. pic.twitter.com/hGg2G3ubO6 — eleanor (@elfitzwilliams) September 26, 2017

The tweet reads, “here’s my senior picture. because you can see my part of my brallette, it was “too inappropriate”. yet, here’s the boys swim team picture.”

Now, Fitzwilliams is upset, saying the incident was a “sexualization” of her bralette.

“I made it very clear to them, I was not trying to personally attack any of the boys. They weren’t doing anything wrong,” she said. “But if the school was okay with them showing a lot more skin than I was, then why couldn’t I show the side of my bralette? It was a sexualization of my bralette.”

The tweet has more than 33,500 retweets and 175,000 likes.