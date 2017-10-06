Greensboro elementary school student a leader in school, on the field

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Malachi Miller may be a bit shy, but he is a leader.
The fifth-grader attends Guilford Elementary School in Greensboro. He is focused in the classroom and on the field.
He plays wide receiver on his youth football team -- and that's why he knows practice makes perfect.
Malachi's principal says he is definitely a class act.
If you know a student who deserves a little recognition, email us at ClassAct@wghp.com. Be sure to tell us where your student goes to school and why he or she should be recognized as a Class Act.
36.072635 -79.791975