Greensboro elementary school student a leader in school, on the field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Malachi Miller may be a bit shy, but he is a leader.

The fifth-grader attends Guilford Elementary School in Greensboro. He is focused in the classroom and on the field.

He plays wide receiver on his youth football team -- and that's why he knows practice makes perfect.

Malachi's principal says he is definitely a class act.

If you know a student who deserves a little recognition, email us at ClassAct@wghp.com. Be sure to tell us where your student goes to school and why he or she should be recognized as a Class Act.