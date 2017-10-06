Georgia sheriff accused of sexual battery after body search of students

WORTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff is accused of groping teens during a drug search at a local high school earlier this year.

Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby is accused of touching the students’ genitals, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He was indicted Tuesday on sexual battery, false imprisonment, and violation of oath of office charges.

The incident happened on April 14 at Worth County High School. Deputies locked down the school and searched nearly 800 students.

The search turned up no drugs, the station reported.

Sheriff Hobby says he is innocent of the charges.

“The sheriff’s position is he’s not guilty and has committed no crime,” said Hobby’s attorney, Norman Crowe Jr.

In addition, Deputy Tyler Turner was charged with one count of violation of his oath of office and one misdemeanor count of sexual battery, and Deputy Deidra Whiddon was indicted on one felony count of violation of her oath of office.