× Elementary school not allowing Halloween costumes, will hold ‘Crazy Sock Day’ instead

BEAVERTON, Oregon — An elementary school in Oregon is not allowing Halloween costumes during the school day this year.

Scholls Heights Elementary in Beaverton sent an email Wednesday afternoon stating kids will not be allowed to dress up until they leave the school building.

Principal Monique Singleton wrote in the email that the decision was made after “we heard appreciation and support from many families last year when we canceled the Costume Parade because they finally felt their religious and/or cultural beliefs were welcome and being respected. Some shared that in prior years they had opted to keep their child home rather than their child be teased or made to feel uncomfortable for having to choose between their family’s beliefs and the school’s activities during the school day.”

Another reason was because “teachers overwhelmingly feel that the time lost from instruction caused by costumes (getting in and out of costumes, students distracted by theirs and/or others costumes, etc.) is too valuable when they already do many other community-building activities throughout their classrooms.”

Parents like Nicole Lewis say the kids look forward to the yearly tradition and it’s not fair it’s being taken away.

“It’s important for the kids to stay motivated and have some fun things to look forward to, and just to have them, you know, be able to let loose a little. I think really Halloween is about promoting imagination and creativity and having a little fun, and I just don’t think there’s anything wrong with that,” said Lewis.

While the decision has already been made, faculty says they will have a “Crazy Sock Day” on Halloween where all the kids can participate.