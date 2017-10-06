× Comedian Ralphie May dead at 45

LAS VEGAS — Comedian Ralphie May has died at the age of 45, TMZ reports.

May died at a private residence in Las Vegas Friday morning, according to TMZ. The comedian had been battling pneumonia for six weeks and died of cardiac arrest.

May’s stand-up comedy career took off after he finished second on “Last Comic Standing” in 2003. Since then he’s had several televised comedy specials — mostly on Netflix and Comedy Central — and continued touring, almost non-stop, around the country.

In 2015 he and his wife Lahna Turner, also a comedian, filed for divorce. May was devastated by the split, especially when it came to the custody battle over their 2 kids, according to TMZ.