Acute bronchitis is a lower respiratory infection characterized by a cough caused by an inflammation of the trachea and large airways. Bronchitis results when the lining of the bronchioles, or tubes in the lungs, become inflamed. Most often this is caused by viruses such as influenza A/B, rhinovirus, or adenovirus. Bronchitis can be a viral or bacterial infection depending on the duration and severity of the symptoms, although viruses are responsible for approximately 90% of bronchitis cases.

The most common symptom of bronchitis is a cough that persists for more than 5 days, with or without sputum production. Other symptoms of a lower respiratory infection that may also present include nasal congestion, runny nose, fatigue, sore throat or wheezing. Fever is not common with bronchitis, but a low-grade fever could also occur. A cough associated with bronchitis may remain after respiratory symptoms are treated and could last up to 3 to 4 weeks. If you experience symptoms, it’s important to make an appointment with your primary care provider for an accurate diagnosis and treatment.

Unlike pneumonia, bronchitis is self-limiting, which means it does not require treatment for resolution and antibiotics are normally only recommended if the bronchitis is bacterial. Treatment is symptomatic, which means treating the symptoms only such as a cough, runny nose, wheezing, or other respiratory complaints. Antitussives (cough syrups that may contain dextromethorphan, codeine, hydrocodone), expectorants, antihistamines or decongestants are a few over-the-counter medications that can be used and some patients may require an inhaler to help decrease wheezing. Tylenol or Ibuprofen can also be used for general discomfort and pain relief. Cone Health’s exceptional medical team is dedicated to treating individuals throughout the community experiencing bronchitis and helping them return to work and everyday activities as quickly as possible.

Christie Leath is a board-certified family nurse practitioner at InstaCare in Greensboro. Christie obtained her diploma of nursing from Watts School of Nursing and Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Winston-Salem State University. She recently completed her Master of Science in Nursing with a family practice concentration in 2017 from Catholic University of America.