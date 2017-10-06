Boy, 10, dies after iron church gate falls on him

MUKILTEO, Wash. — A 10-year-old Washington boy died after suffering a major head injury when a heavy iron church gate fell on him, according to KCPQ.

The incident, which was labeled an “awful accident” by police, happened at the Sulamita Slavic Pentecostal Church in Mukilteo.

Paramedics arrived around 4:30 p.m. and found the boy on the ground with a bystander performing CPR on him. He was taken to the paramedic unit and pronounced dead a short time later.

Officials are unsure what exactly happened with the gate.