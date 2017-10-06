‘Big Sweep’ trash cleaning event happening Saturday in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- It's an annual effort to clean up High Point's road and waterways and it's happening this Saturday.

Close to 600 volunteers are helping with this year's “Big Sweep” cleanup event, a day to pick up trash around the city's parks, creeks and Greenway.

Rebecca Coplin, High Point's Beautification Supervisor, said the amount of litter is always astonishing, but she knows the event makes a major, positive impact on it.

Volunteers are given two trash bags, one for trash and one for recycling, and are assigned to one of 30 locations.

Along with losing lottery tickets, fast food waste and wrappers, Coplin said people could also find hiding dirty needles hiding in the grass.

"Based on what we've seen in the past, yes, it is very possible a needle could be found," Coplin said.

Coplin said volunteers shouldn't worry, she and staff have a plan in place that will keep them from ever touching one.

Everyone will be given a green flag that they can place in the ground beside a needle. A trained staff member will then come by and dispose of it with the proper materials.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and will last until 1 p.m. Volunteers can participate by registering at www.highpointnc.gov/bigsweep or by meeting at 1300 E. Hartley Drive, across from the High Point University Community Center, at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Preregistration is encouraged. Food, drinks and supplies will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for a food drive.​