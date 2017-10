EDEN, N.C. — Deputies are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in Eden early Friday morning, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. at a home on Friendly Road between Shamrock and Roundhouse Roads. Arriving deputies found the man dead inside the mobile home.

Deputies say shots were fired but information on what happened has not been released.

One man is dead in Eden, in Rockingham County. Sheriff's department calling this an a homicide investigation. pic.twitter.com/BUgEoRavwm — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) October 6, 2017