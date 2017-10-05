× Woman injured after being hit by car while walking dog in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening while walking her dog in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem police.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Spruce Street and the Business 40 ramp. The woman, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver stopped and no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-2800.