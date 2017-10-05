Widening part of N.C. 62 in Thomasville to help traffic flow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- It's a sight Eddy Creasey has seen for the past three years.

Three to four trucks turning into Mohawk Industries causing a traffic jam.

He said it happens all hours of the day.

"Oh up to 10:30 p.m. It's just unreal, the traffic," Creasey said.

Creasey explained it's been a constant issue living just a few feet away from the facility.

Now he can sleep a lot easier at night.

"I feel better," Creasey said.

Craig Goodson, Davidson County Economic Development Commission CEO, said the road will widen into a left turning lane strictly for semi-trucks to use.

"It is a big deal," Goodson said.

This will allow them easier access into the plant without backing up traffic.

"There is continually traffic along that road and we anticipate that to grow," Goodson said.

He explained the turn lane will benefit everyone, improving truck driver safety and reducing the traffic delays.

Also, it is likely to cut down on crashes.

"Serious accidents, a couple of accidents in the last couple of years have affected the employees at Mohawk Industries," Goodson said.

"I'm just glad they're doing that," Creasey said. "I appreciate it."