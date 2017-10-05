Tropical Storm Nate forms in the Caribbean, could hit Florida Gulf Coast as a hurricane

A tropical depression that formed in the Caribbean on Wednesday has become a tropical storm and could become a hurricane in Florida by the weekend.

The depression is located about 10 miles south of Puerto Cabezas Nicaragua with sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

If its current track stays the same, the storm could possibly move over North Carolina.

The storm is expected to move over warm water and face light wind shear, meaning quick intensification could occur. Sustained winds could reach 80 mph by Saturday, making it a weak Category 1 storm as it approaches the U.S. coast.