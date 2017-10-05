× Sports reporter at center of Cam Newton controversy under fire for past tweets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The female sports reporter at the center of a controversy with Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton over his alleged “sexist” comments is now under fire for past tweets of her own.

On Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue, a Panthers beat reporter for the Charlotte Observer, asked Newton about receiver routes.

“It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes, like, it’s funny,” Newton said.

Rodrigue replied with a tweet, saying she didn’t “think it’s funny to be a female and talk about routes.”

I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

Rodrigue took to Twitter Thursday morning with an apology after tweets she wrote in 2013 began to surface.

“I apologize for the offensive tweets from my Twitter account from 4/5 years ago. There is no excuse for these tweets and the sentiment behind them. I am deeply sorry and apologize.”

The tweets, which have since been deleted, were screenshotted by various Twitter users and deemed “racist.”

WARNING: Tweets contain offensive language

Dannon, the maker of Oikos yogurt, broke ties with Newton on Thursday.

Michael Neuwirth, senior director of external communications for Dannon, told ESPN:

“We are shocked and disheartened at the behavior and comments of Cam Newton towards Jourdan Rodrigue, which we perceive as sexist and disparaging to all women. It is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to fostering equality and inclusion in every workplace. It’s simply not ok to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him.”

We’re disheartened by Cam Newton’s behavior, which we perceive as sexist. We shared our concerns with Cam & will no longer work with him. — Oikos Greek Yogurt (@Oikos) October 5, 2017