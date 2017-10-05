NC man running away from deputies shoots dog

DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of shooting a dog while running away from authorities during a traffic stop, WTVD reports.

It happened in Durham on Wednesday when deputies pulled over a vehicle and a passenger inside got out and fled the scene.

While running away, investigators believe 22-year-old Shermaine Maurice Hammond shot the animal.

The dog was seriously injured, according to officials.

Authorities said the Durham County Sheriff’s Office then called a K-9 unit to find Hammond.

He was taken into custody, but charges are still pending at this time.

The vehicle’s driver, Reginald Lee McCallum – who stayed with his vehicle at the traffic stop – was cited for speeding and released.