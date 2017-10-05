× NC man posts video of himself destroying an AR-15 with an ax in response to deadly Las Vegas shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A North Carolina man posted a video of himself destroying an AR-15 with an ax in response to the deadly Las Vegas shooting.

Aaron Lawrence posted the video to Facebook on Tuesday, saying it was time to put his words into action and do something about gun violence.

“Our obsession with these weapons and the fantasy that surrounds them is a cult. We need to change,” he wrote in the post.

The video shows him putting an AT-15 on a tree stump and then destroying the weapon with an ax.

Nearly 60 people died and more than 500 were hurt after a gunman opened fire at an outdoor festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night.