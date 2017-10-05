× NC man accused of hiding weed in courthouse weeds before appearance

SANFORD, N.C. — A North Carolina man was caught trying to hide marijuana in the bushes at a courthouse before his appearance on Monday.

Teon Shamal La’Shane Douglas, 21, was arrested after an officer saw him putting marijuana and a cellphone in a bush outside the Lee County Courthouse in Sanford, the Fayetteville Observer reports. He had a scheduled appearance for a probation violation.

“Agents found that Douglas had stashed approximately 15 grams of marijuana along with several other personal items,” Lee County Sherrif Tracy Carter told WNCN.

He was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond was set at $10,000.