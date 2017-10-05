Mother jailed for refusing court order to vaccinate child

DETROIT – A Michigan mother has been jailed for a week for refusing a court order to vaccinate her child.

The BBC reported that Rebecca Bredow agreed to vaccinate her 9-year-old son last November during a custody battle with her husband.

The mother claims immunizations go against her beliefs and she would take seven days in jail before giving her son the vaccination.

“I would rather sit behind bars standing up for what I believe in, than giving in to something I strongly don’t believe in,” Bredow said.

An attorney pointed out that the mother had agreed to vaccinate last year.

“I understand that you love your children. But what I don’t think you understand is that your son has two parents, and dad gets a say,” Judge Karen McDonald said on Wednesday.