Mom loses finger in freak injury at son’s T-ball game

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee mom lost her finger in a freak accident at her son’s T-ball game, according to the Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle.

It happened on Sept. 6 at St. Bethlehem Civitan Park as 23-year-old Chelsey Brown cheered on her 3-year-old son’s “Lake Monsters” team.

She was gripping the top rail of the fence around the stands where she was sitting and as she went to get down, her wedding ring got caught on the fence.

She told the Leaf-Chronicle that “when I hopped down my finger did not come with me. It was hanging up there … I looked down and it was just gone.”

A friend of Brown’s grabbed the finger from the fence and Brown was rushed to a nearby hospital. She was then flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville but doctors there told her because of damage to the tendon, blood vessels and nerves, they couldn’t reattach her finger.

Despite the freak accident, Brown is trying to stay upbeat and told the Leaf-Chronicle she hopes what happened to her doesn’t happen to anyone else.

Brown said she’s considering wearing her wedding ring on a necklace now.