× Mickey Snow, Eden businessman charged in teen prostitution ring, out of jail after posting $15 million bail

WENTWORTH, N.C. — Mickey Snow is free again, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Snow, 77, of Eden, posted a $15 million bail at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Snow is accused of paying an Eden woman money for sexual acts with her mentally disabled teenage daughters.

Snow has been free from the Rockingham County Jail on a $25 million bail since 2015.

Read more in the News & Record.