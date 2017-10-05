Mickey Snow, Eden businessman charged in teen prostitution ring, out of jail after posting $15 million bail
WENTWORTH, N.C. — Mickey Snow is free again, according to the Greensboro News & Record.
Snow, 77, of Eden, posted a $15 million bail at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Snow is accused of paying an Eden woman money for sexual acts with her mentally disabled teenage daughters.
Snow has been free from the Rockingham County Jail on a $25 million bail since 2015.
Read more in the News & Record.
