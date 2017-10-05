× Man accused of stealing from Walmart and trying to flee police, causing a crash that killed his toddler son

TULLYTOWN, Pa. – Police said a man stole electronics from Walmart and then crashed his vehicle while trying to get away from police, resulting in the death of his 2-year-old son.

WPVI reported that Christopher Kuhn, 27, of Hamilton, New Jersey, faces charges of third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle and retail theft in connection to the incident.

Police said it happened Tuesday in Tullytown, Penn. after the suspect stole TV speakers from Walmart.

The suspect fled from police without properly restraining his toddler son, who was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, according to police.

The child was taken to the hospital where he died. The suspect tried to run from the scene, but was captured shortly later.

Kuhn has been jailed under a $5 million bail.