Las Vegas victim shot in leg stands when President Trump visits hospital

LAS VEGAS — A man shot during the Las Vegas massacre didn’t let his injured leg stop him from standing when President Donald Trump visited the hospital where he was staying.

Thomas Gunderson was laying in his hospital bed on Wednesday when President Trump and first lady Melania Trump came into his room. The President and first lady went to Las Vegas to meet and talk with survivors of the shooting, as well as first responders, doctors and nurses during the visit.

Gunderson took to Facebook after the visit to post a video of the moment.

The post read, “I will never lie down when the President of this great country comes to shake my hand! There may be plenty of issues in this country but I will always respect my country, my president and my flag. Shot in the leg or not, I will stand to show my President the respect he deserves!”

In the video, Melania Trump enters the room first and greets Gunderson, who begins to get out of bed. She tells him he doesn’t have to get up, but he insists. When the President comes into the room, Trump shakes Gunderson’s hand and says “This guy looks tough to me.”

The post has more than 14 million views, 421,000 likes, and 369,000 shares.

Fifty-eight people lost their lives in the massacre at the country music festival, the worst mass shooting in modern American history.