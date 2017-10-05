Las Vegas gunman booked hotel overlooking Lollapalooza 2 months before massacre

CHICAGO — Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock booked two rooms in a hotel overlooking Chicago’s Lollapalooza just two months before Sunday night’s massacre, according to TMZ.

Paddock booked one room at the Blackstone Hotel on Aug. 1 and another on Aug. 3. Both rooms had a checkout date of Aug. 6, which is when Lollapalooza ended.

The hotel is located directly across the street from the music festival’s venue.

According to TMZ, Paddock had never booked a hotel room and never showed up for his reservations.

Chicago Police Department Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi released a statement on the reports to WGN:

“We are aware of the media reports and have been in communication with our federal partners. As you saw earlier this week the city conducts extensive public safety planning and training around major events, in close coordination with our law enforcement partners, to ensure public safety.”

Paddock fired shots at concertgoers from his 32nd-floor suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. 58 people were killed and 527 injured.