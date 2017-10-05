High Point elementary students work to get healthy, raise money for new track

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Right now, it's not much to look at.

But if these kids, their parents, and the community surrounding Florence Elementary School have their way, the track will look different very soon.

As is, the track is gravel, and when it rains, it becomes extremely muddy and pools water -- which makes it unusable for kids.

But instead of selling trinkets or chocolates, the school partnered with Boosterthon, a group that not only helps to raise money but teaches kids healthy habits too.

The Boosterthon team came in for two weeks and worked with the kids, and it created a "team atmosphere" for everyone!

As the excitement begins to the build, it will only grow when the track gets built and everyone can use it.