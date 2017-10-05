‘Glee’ star Mark Salling pleads guilty on child porn charge

LOS ANGELES — Actor Mark Salling, best known for his appearance in the popular TV series “Glee,” pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of child pornography possession, according to the Los Angeles Times.

As part of a plea agreement, the 35-year-old could spend up to 20 years in federal prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender for life.

In pleading guilty, the former actor admitted to downloading 50,000 images of child pornography on his computer, the newspaper reports. He also possessed 4,000 photos and 1,600 videos on a thumb drive.

The child porn was discovered when a woman Salling was in a relationship with reported him after he showed it to her.

Salling portrayed Noah “Puck” Puckerman in 96 episodes of “Glee” from 2009 to 2015, according to IMDB.com. He also appeared in the films “Rocky Road” and “Glee: the 3D Concert Movie.”