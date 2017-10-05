× Deputies searching for Reidsville man accused of taking indecent liberties with child

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are searching for a Reidsville man accused of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies are looking for 32-year-old Andres Lara, who is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Anyone with information about Lara, who also goes by the name Lalo Juana Golvan, asked to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.