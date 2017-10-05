Dannon breaks ties with Panthers quarterback Cam Newton after comments made to female news reporter
Dannon, the maker of Oikos yogurt, broke ties with Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Thursday, after Newton made comments to a female news reporter that some called “sexist.”
Michael Neuwirth, senior director of external communications for Dannon, told ESPN:
“We are shocked and disheartened at the behavior and comments of Cam Newton towards Jourdan Rodrigue, which we perceive as sexist and disparaging to all women. It is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to fostering equality and inclusion in every workplace. It’s simply not ok to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him.”
Jourdan Rodrigue, a Panthers beat reporter for the Charlotte Observer, asked Newton earlier this week about receiver routes.
“It’s funny to hear a female talk about route, like, it’s funny,” Newton said.