Dannon breaks ties with Panthers quarterback Cam Newton after comments made to female news reporter

Dannon, the maker of Oikos yogurt, broke ties with Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Thursday, after Newton made comments to a female news reporter that some called “sexist.”

Michael Neuwirth, senior director of external communications for Dannon, told ESPN:

“We are shocked and disheartened at the behavior and comments of Cam Newton towards Jourdan Rodrigue, which we perceive as sexist and disparaging to all women. It is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to fostering equality and inclusion in every workplace. It’s simply not ok to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him.”

Jourdan Rodrigue, a Panthers beat reporter for the Charlotte Observer, asked Newton earlier this week about receiver routes.

“It’s funny to hear a female talk about route, like, it’s funny,” Newton said.

We’re disheartened by Cam Newton’s behavior, which we perceive as sexist. We shared our concerns with Cam & will no longer work with him. — Oikos Greek Yogurt (@Oikos) October 5, 2017

Every male sportswriter in America should speak out against Cam Newton’s sexist statements against one of our colleagues. — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) October 4, 2017

What Newton said was sexist, offensive and insulting. But sadly it's also stuff women in sports journalism deal with every day. — Rachel Axon (@RachelAxon) October 4, 2017

I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017