Couple accused of keeping disabled woman in shed, selling her for sex

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan couple is accused of keeping a mentally and physically handicapped woman in their shed and forcing her to perform sex acts for money.

Misty George and Michael Welch were arrested and charged on Tuesday with human trafficking, prostitution/accepting earnings and using computers to commit a crime, according to Click on Detroit. The arrest followed an anonymous tip made on Sept. 12 regarding human trafficking in the couple’s mobile home.

The 29-year-old victim initially lived inside the home but was forced to live in the shed after she couldn’t pay rent, police say. She was not allowed to come inside to use the bathroom or shower.

In addition, George took out internet dating ads for the woman and several men replied to them and received sexual services from her.

“George and Welch took her support money, forced her to live rough in an outside shed and sold her as a prostitute,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith. “As your heart breaks for this vulnerable woman, your conscience is shocked by the abusive cruelty one human being is capable of showing to another.”

George is being held on $75,000 bond and Welch is being held on $50,000 bond.

The couple, who has a three-year-old daughter,