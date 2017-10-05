Carolina Theatre hopes community support will help boost chances of getting $150,000 in restoration funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Carolina Theatre in Greensboro is hoping community support will help boost its chances to receive $150,000 in restoration funding.

Greensboro has been selected as a Partners in Preservation city, making it one of 25 cities eligible to receive a $150,000 grant focused on a historic preservation project.

Downtown Greensboro Incorporated says the theatre’s downtown location combined with its almost 90-year history, made it the ideal project to support.

“We have this historic stock of buildings down here that other cities our size or in North Carolina don’t have,” said Jodee Ruppel, vice president of strategic initiatives at DGI.

People can vote five times a day until Oct. 31st to support Greensboro, the only North Carolina city selected among the 25 cities.

Visit this website and scroll down to the bottom of the page to vote.

Should the Carolina Theatre receive the grant money, the priority is to improve the show experience for customers.

The money would help support a $2.5 million capital campaign already in the works.

“Next year, at this time, this whole auditorium will have been reseated. We’ll have new bathrooms, we’ll have a new sound system, projector, all kinds of wonderful things that are happening, so to have a $150,000 boost into that campaign is absolutely incredible,” said Brian Gray, executive director at the Carolina Theatre.

People can learn more about the Carolina Theatre during its open house Sunday Oct. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m.