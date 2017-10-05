× Cam Newton issues video apology after controversial comments to female reporter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cam Newton posted an apology to social media on Thursday night, saying he’s sorry for comments he made to a female reporter.

“If you’re a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you,” Newton said in the nearly 2-minute video apology.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback came under fire after comments he made at a news conference on Wednesday.

Jourdan Rodrigue, a Panthers beat reporter for the Charlotte Observer, asked Newton about receiver routes.

“It’s funny to hear a female talk about route, like, it’s funny,” Newton said.

Some called the comments “sexist” and Dannon, the maker of Oikos yogurt, broke ties with Newton on Thursday.

In his video apology, Newton said he tries to be a positive role model in his community. He said what he did was “extremely unacceptable” and after losing fans and sponsors, that he’s realized that the joke is on him.

Newton said he has learned a valuable lesson.

“To the young people who see this, I hope that you learn something from this as well,” he said. “Don’t be like me, be better than me.”