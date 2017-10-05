In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses scams after the Las Vegas massacre, impacts on Orange Juice after Hurricane Irma and more.
Beware of Las Vegas scams
-
Equifax email scam makes its way around the internet
-
Man receives ‘I love you’ text from wife shot in Las Vegas
-
Country music stars react to deadly Las Vegas shooting
-
Vegas shooter’s girlfriend Marilou Danley arrives in Los Angeles
-
Target decides to cut program
-
-
FBI issues privacy warning over tech toys
-
CBS fires executive who said Vegas victims didn’t deserve sympathy because country music fans ‘often are Republican’
-
Las Vegas shooting: Bodycam footage shows first response
-
GoFundMe for Las Vegas victims passes $3 million
-
Route 91 Harvest Festival releases statement on mass shooting
-
-
NFL player Michael Bennett says he was targeted by police for ‘simply being a black man’
-
Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock prescribed anti-anxiety drug that could cause aggression in June
-
Jason Aldean talks about ‘heartache’ after Las Vegas tragedy, cancels weekend shows