Alamance County deputies arrest man for soliciting child for sex acts

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly soliciting a child for sex acts, according to a press release.

On Oct. 4, deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, along with the help of the Greenville Police Department, executed a search warrant at a home on Hyde Drive in Greenville regarding an undercover investigation.

Following the search, digital devices were taken and deputies obtained probable cause for the arrest of 28-year-old David Ralph DiBerardino Jr. He was taken to Alamance County for an appearance before a magistrate.

DiBerardino is charged with solicitation of a child by computer for sex acts and dissemination of obscenity.

He was given a $25,000 secured bond. He has an Oct. 5 court date.