4th woman disappears from North Carolina town where 3 others found dead

LUMBERTON, N.C. — The FBI is assisting in the investigations of three women whose remains were found within the past year in Lumberton, where a fourth woman is now missing, according to Fox News.

Abby Patterson, 20, disappeared on Sept. 5 after leaving her mom’s house. She told her mom she would return in an hour and stepped into an old brown Buick parked outside.

Lumberton police are searching for Patterson, who has not been seen or heard from since. Meanwhile, authorities are also investigating the deaths of three other women whose bodies were found weeks apart in a three-block area of Lumberton.

Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill told Fox News it is unclear if there is a connection.

On April 18, investigators found the body of 32-year-old Christina Bennett in an abandoned Lumberton home. The same day, the remains of 36-year-old Rhonda Jones were found in a trash container nearby.

On June 3, the body of 28-year-old Megan Oxendine was found about 500 feet from where the other women’s remains were found.

The three women’s bodies did not have obvious signs of trauma and authorities are waiting on autopsy results.

Lumberton police told Fox News they have identified the man Patterson was last seen with and have talked to him, but did not say if he was a person of interest in her disappearance.

Patterson’s mother told Fox News it’s unlike her daughter to cut all contact with her family.

Patterson was living in Florida at the time of her disappearance and was in Lumberton visiting her mother.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about Patterson’s whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police at (910) 671-3846.