Woman attacked after asking teens to ‘be quiet’ in movie

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was assaulted outside a movie theater, KCNC-TV reports.

The incident happened last week at the Century 16 Belmar theater.

Heather Piper told KCNC she went to a movie with some friends and a small group of teens were “acting out of control.”

“They were crawling over seats and yelling,” Piper told KCNC. “I asked them to be quiet several times and they wouldn’t and I finally yelled at them to ‘shush.’”

A security guard eventually quieted the teens, but when Piper and her friends left the theater, she says one of the teens confronted her.

Piper said the teen, identified as female, punched her several times. The teen accused Piper of calling her “ghetto.”

Speaking to KCNC’s Kelly Werthmann, Piper admitted she “probably did” call the teen that.

The teen eventually ran off and Piper was taken to the hospital with a fractured nose and several bruises and scratches.

No charges have been filed but police are investigating the incident.