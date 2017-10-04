Wilmington murder suspect arrested in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man wanted on a murder charge in Wilmington was arrested in Thomasville Tuesday morning, according to WECT.

At about 10 a.m., Anthony Darelle Stokes was arrested by the U.S. Marshals. Stokes is accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old Vincent Lamont Blakely on April 18.

He is charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Stokes is in the Davidson County Jail and awaiting transport to New Hanover County.