Tropical depression forms, could hit Florida Gulf Coast as a hurricane

A tropical depression that formed in the southern Caribbean Wednesday could become a Florida hurricane by the weekend.

The storm is expected to move over warm water and face light wind shear, meaning quick intensification could occur. Sustained winds could reach 80 mph by Saturday, making it a weak Category 1 storm as it approaches the U.S. coast.

The depression was located 25 miles south-southwest of San Andres Island off the coast of Nicaragua with sustained winds of 35 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

If the storm becomes a tropical storm and hurricane, it will be named Nate.

The Florida Panhandle and Gulf Coast to Louisiana should pay close attention, forecasters say.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts of Nicaragua and Honduras.