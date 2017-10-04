Tasty, easy-to-make tacos for National Taco Day
To help celebrate National Taco Day, FOX8’s Shannon Smith is showing us several new ways to enjoy tacos!
Classic Beef Tacos (serves 4-6)
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. ground beef
- TBS of taco seasoning
- 1 box or 12 hard shell tacos
- lettuce (chopped)
- cheese ( Mexican blend or cheddar)
- Your favorite salsa
Directions:
- Brown the ground beef in a skillet over medium-high heat until cooked. Drain.
- Add 2/3 cups of water to skillet with beef and add TBS of taco seasoning.
- Reduce heat to simmer for 4-5 mins or until thickens and most of the water is absorbed.
- Assemble tacos by taking a taco shell and add a spoon full of ground beef. Add lettuce and cheese.
- Top with your favorite salsa.
Jalisco Tacos (serves 4-6)
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. flank steak
- 1 TBS. fajita seasoning mix
- 12 soft corn Tortillas (warmed)
- 1 white onion or your preference (chopped)
- 1/2 c. cilantro (rinsed and chopped)
- 1 avocado (sliced)
- 2 limes (cut in 1/2)
- 2-3 radishes (sliced thin).
- 1 TBS of oil (olive or veg. for cooking steak)
- Add your favorite salsa
Directions:
- Chop the flank steak into 1/2 inch pieces
- Add oil to skillet and heat on medium-high heat
- Add meat to skillet cook for 1-2 mins, then sprinkle with the fajita seasoning.
- Stir and cook an additional 6-7 mins or until steak is cooked through.
- Assemble tacos by taking a warmed soft tortilla and add a spoonful of flank steak.
- Top with onion, cilantro, a slice of avocado, and a slice or two of radish.
- Squeeze a bit of lime on top. Top with your favorite salsa or hot sauce.
Carolina BBQ tacos
Ingredients:
- 1 lb cooked pulled pork (you can make or buy pre-made at the grocery store)
- Jar of your favorite BBQ sauce
- 1 6 oz. can of chipotle peppers (you will use 2-3 peppers from the can, blended)
- 1 cup shredded cabbage
- 1/2 cup cilantro (rinsed and chopped)
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 1 lime (cut in half)
- 1 cup Queso fresco (crumbled)
- Soft corn tortillas (warmed)
- Salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
- Add your cooked pulled pork to a pot and heat on medium-low heat.
- Add 1/2 cup of your favorite BBQ sauce. If you like more sauce you can add more to your taste.
- Stir together, then add your blended chipotle peppers to the BBQ mixture.
- Mix well and cook on stove until warmed through. (about 7-8 mins) To make the slaw add shredded cabbage, cilantro, mayonnaise, squeeze of one lime, salt and pepper to taste in a bowl. Set aside.
- Assemble tacos by taking your warmed soft corn tortillas and add a spoonful of your BBQ mixture.
- Top with your slaw mixture and crumbled queso fresco
Pacifico Shrimp tacos
Ingredients:
- 1/2 lb. or about 20 medium size shrimp
- 1 TBS of your favorite fajita seasoning
- 12 flour tortillas (warmed)
- 1 cup red cabbage (chopped)
- pico de gallo (can purchase pre-made at local grocery store)
- avocado (sliced)
- shredded cheese of your choice (optional)
Ingredients for Pacifico Sauce:
- 1/4 cup mayo
- 1/4 cup sweet chili sauce (any brand)
- 1 ts. of tapatio hot sauce (or your favorite brand of hot sauce)
- 1 lime
Directions:
- Cook shrimp in a skillet over medium heat for 1-2 minutes.
- Add the fajita seasoning. Stir and cook the shrimp until it is white and cooked through (6-7 minutes).
- While shrimp is cooking mix together your pacifico sauce.
- In a medium bowl mix together mayo, sweet chili sauce, Tapatio (or your favorite hot sauce), and squeeze of lime.
- Mix well. Add your cooked shrimp into the bowl with the pacifico sauce.
- Stir together so the shrimp is coated well with sauce.
- Assemble by taking a warmed flour tortilla and top with shrimp.
- Add cabbage, a spoonful of pico de gallo, a slice of avocado.
- Top with cheese if desired.