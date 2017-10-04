Tasty, easy-to-make tacos for National Taco Day

Posted 9:37 am, October 4, 2017, by

To help celebrate National Taco Day, FOX8’s Shannon Smith is showing us several new ways to enjoy tacos!

Classic Beef Tacos (serves 4-6)

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. ground beef
  • TBS of taco seasoning
  • 1 box or 12 hard shell tacos
  • lettuce (chopped)
  • cheese ( Mexican blend or cheddar)
  • Your favorite salsa

Directions:

  1. Brown the ground beef in a skillet over medium-high heat until cooked. Drain.
  2. Add 2/3 cups of water to skillet with beef and add TBS of taco seasoning.
  3. Reduce heat to simmer for 4-5 mins or until thickens and most of the water is absorbed.
  4. Assemble tacos by taking a taco shell and add a spoon full of ground beef. Add lettuce and cheese.
  5. Top with your favorite salsa.

Jalisco Tacos (serves 4-6)

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. flank steak
  • 1 TBS. fajita seasoning mix
  • 12 soft corn Tortillas (warmed)
  • 1 white onion or your preference (chopped)
  • 1/2 c. cilantro (rinsed and chopped)
  • 1 avocado (sliced)
  • 2 limes (cut in 1/2)
  • 2-3 radishes (sliced thin).
  • 1 TBS of oil (olive or veg. for cooking steak)
  • Add your favorite salsa

Directions:

  1. Chop the flank steak into 1/2 inch pieces
  2. Add oil to skillet and heat on medium-high heat
  3. Add meat to skillet cook for 1-2 mins, then sprinkle with the fajita seasoning.
  4. Stir and cook an additional 6-7 mins or until steak is cooked through.
  5. Assemble tacos by taking a warmed soft tortilla and add a spoonful of flank steak.
  6. Top with onion, cilantro, a slice of avocado, and a slice or two of radish.
  7. Squeeze a bit of lime on top. Top with your favorite salsa or hot sauce.

Carolina BBQ tacos

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb cooked pulled pork (you can make or buy pre-made at the grocery store)
  • Jar of your favorite BBQ sauce
  • 1 6 oz. can of chipotle peppers (you will use 2-3 peppers from the can, blended)
  • 1 cup shredded cabbage
  • 1/2 cup cilantro (rinsed and chopped)
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 lime (cut in half)
  • 1 cup Queso fresco (crumbled)
  • Soft corn tortillas (warmed)
  • Salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Add your cooked pulled pork to a pot and heat on medium-low heat.
  2. Add 1/2 cup of your favorite BBQ sauce. If you like more sauce you can add more to your taste.
  3. Stir together, then add your blended chipotle peppers to the BBQ mixture.
  4. Mix well and cook on stove until warmed through. (about 7-8 mins) To make the slaw add shredded cabbage, cilantro, mayonnaise, squeeze of one lime, salt and pepper to taste in a bowl. Set aside.
  5. Assemble tacos by taking your warmed soft corn tortillas and add a spoonful of your BBQ mixture.
  6. Top with your slaw mixture and crumbled queso fresco

Pacifico Shrimp tacos

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 lb. or about 20 medium size shrimp
  • 1 TBS of your favorite fajita seasoning
  • 12 flour tortillas (warmed)
  • 1 cup red cabbage (chopped)
  • pico de gallo (can purchase pre-made at local grocery store)
  • avocado (sliced)
  • shredded cheese of your choice (optional)

Ingredients for Pacifico Sauce:

  • 1/4 cup mayo
  • 1/4 cup sweet chili sauce (any brand)
  • 1 ts. of tapatio hot sauce (or your favorite brand of hot sauce)
  • 1 lime

Directions:

  1. Cook shrimp in a skillet over medium heat for 1-2 minutes.
  2. Add the fajita seasoning. Stir and cook the shrimp until it is white and cooked through (6-7 minutes).
  3. While shrimp is cooking mix together your pacifico sauce.
  4. In a medium bowl mix together mayo, sweet chili sauce, Tapatio (or your favorite hot sauce), and squeeze of lime.
  5. Mix well. Add your cooked shrimp into the bowl with the pacifico sauce.
  6. Stir together so the shrimp is coated well with sauce.
  7. Assemble by taking a warmed flour tortilla and top with shrimp.
  8. Add cabbage, a spoonful of pico de gallo, a slice of avocado.
  9. Top with cheese if desired.