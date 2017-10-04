Rescue dogs from Florida available for adoption in the Piedmont after Hurricane Irma

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — About a dozen dogs rescued from Florida are still available for adoption here in the Triad.

A veterinarian from Stoney Creek Pet Resort and Hospital in Whitsett brought them in from a shelter in central Flordia so that room could be made for dogs that were lost during Hurricane Irma.

Anyone interested in these dogs can get more information about them by calling Stoney Creek at (336) 603-6930.

The veterinarian who brought them in says they’ve been through a lot and need responsible and loving owners.