Off-duty Las Vegas police officer killed in mass shooting served at Fort Bragg

One the off-duty Las Vegas police officers killed in Sunday night’s mass shooting at a country music concert was a former 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper who served at Fort Bragg, WTVD reported.

Charleston Hartfield, 34, was one of the 58 who died when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel.

“Sergeant First Class Charleston Hartfield was an All American Paratrooper for life and, as with all who wear the AA patch, he and his Family remain part of our legacy even in death. By all accounts he was a special human being, someone who carried the best virtues and characteristics from this Division with him beyond his service here,” said Lt Col Joe Buccino at Fort Bragg.