NC Chick-fil-A employee accused of taking photos of minors in bathroom

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of putting a hidden camera in the men’s room at a Chick-fil-A in Belmont.

Cameron Franklin, 27, is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and secret peeping, according to WSOC.

Gaston County police said they first got a hit about child porn from Franklin’s home computer.

That hit began the investigation which led to images of a child at a urinal at the restaurant where he worked.

His employers said he was so loved that he was featured on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Many customers said his face and smile sticks out because he is the most helpful person there.

The store’s only comment was that Franklin was no longer employed.

Police said the child’s face wasn’t seen in the photo, and it doesn’t appear the child knew that someone had taken the picture.

Franklin is in jail under a $150,000 bond.