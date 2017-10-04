Mom of 8-year-old hit by bullet in Greensboro speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Raven Jones still can't believe someone shot her 8-year-old daughter Megan.

"I'm traumatized," Jones said.

It all happened in broad daylight.

"God covered her," Jones said.

Megan was staying with her grandma at the River Burch apartment complex. She was playing outside like she normally does.

Jones just happened to be on the phone with her mom when she realized something wasn't right.

"She said, 'I'm going to call you back,' but she dropped the phone," Jones said. "I heard the screen door open, slam, then I heard it again and slam."

Then she got the heart dropping phone call from her mom's neighbor.

"Saying it was a shooting and Megan got hit," Jones said.

She explained at first, it looked like the bullet just grazed her daughter.

That's until Megan was taken to the hospital and the X-rays came back.

"And basically found a bullet in my baby," Jones said.

That same bullet is still inside of Megan.

Jones said Megan quickly turned into an innocent bystander.

"It hurt me a lot," Jones said. "Kids can't play outside. Nowhere is safe".

She said feeling safe is no longer an option and said she's so fed up with the recent Greensboro shootings, including this one, she might go else where to live.

"I felt like this for a long time but this is just my confirmation," Jones said.