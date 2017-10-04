Mickey Snow, Eden businessman charged in teen prostitution ring, violated trip itinerary

WENTWORTH, N.C. — Superior Court Judge Nathaniel Poovey ruled Wednesday that Mickey Snow was not in violation of the terms of his pretrial release during a September visit to Florida.

However, Snow, 77, of 318 Bearslide Court in Eden was found to have violated the trip itinerary his attorneys gave to prosecutors, Poovey said.

Snow is charged with six counts of promoting prostitution of a minor, six counts of statutory rape and six counts of patronizing a prostitute who is mentally disabled among other charges. His bail was originally set at $25 million but was reduced to $15 million in August.

Snow’s trip was for a medical appointment at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla.

