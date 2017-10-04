Man suspected in fatal shooting in Greensboro Waffle House parking lot arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The man accused of fatally shooting another man outside a Waffle House in Greensboro early Tuesday morning has been arrested, according to a press release.

Demauri Jamice Wellington, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tony Ray Battle. Wellington was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit following the shooting.

Officers went to the Waffle House on Randleman Road around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man lying in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Following an investigation, police say a "huge brawl" started inside the Waffle House and spilled into the parking lot, which is where the shooting happened.

Police don't know what started the fight, or if the people involved even knew each other. They're also unsure if anyone else was injured.

Friends say Battle worked in the kitchen and say he was a great cook.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.