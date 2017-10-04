Man killed on Holden Road in Greensboro identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The man killed in a shooting in Greensboro Tuesday afternoon has been identified, according to a press release.

Police went to Stonesthrow apartments on South Holden Road at 4:52 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 22-year-old Brandon Maurice Frye suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.