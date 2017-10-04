× Man arrested after deputies find automatic weapons, 900+ rounds of ammo in car during traffic stop

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was arrested Monday after automatic weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found during a traffic stop for speeding, WJHL reports.

According to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office obtained by WJHL, deputies saw Scott A. Edmisten, 43, of Johnson City, Tennessee, speeding and initiated a traffic stop.

During the stop deputies learned Edmisten’s license was suspended for failure to appear in court and he was arrested.

Deputies found a .357 magnum, a .45 semi-automatic, a full automatic AR rifle in .223 caliber, a full automatic AR rifle in .308 caliber, over 900 rounds of ammunition and survival equipment in the vehicle. Every gun and magazine was loaded.

Neither of the full automatic rifles were registered or had serial numbers, deputies said.

“If you get somebody that’s hunting, they will have some survival gear with them and their guns, but I’ve never met a hunter that had 900 rounds of ammo with it, and all these guns, plus survival gear,” Sheriff Ed Graybeal told WJHL.

Edmisten was charged with speeding, felony evading and possession of prohibited weapons.