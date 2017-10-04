Lexington man charged with statutory rape of 14-year-old

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A 40-year-old Lexington man has been charged with the statutory rape of a 14-year-old, according to a press release.

On Aug. 7, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old. The report said that Steven James Hall Jr. had been sexually assaulting the teen for two years, with the most recent encounter happening in July.

During a forensic interview at the Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center in Mocksville, the teen disclosed multiple incidents of sexual assault.

Following the interview, investigators learned that Hall was already being held at the Lincoln County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Warrants were obtained and he was charged with one count of rape of a child by an adult, sexual offense with a child by an adult, two counts of first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sex offense and three counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Hall is behind bars on a $500,000 secured bond. He has an Oct. 4 court date.