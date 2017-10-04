‘I truly thought I was going to die’: Patrick County mom recalls escaping Vegas shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARARAT, Va. -- Melissa Wall is drawn to adventure and is always looking for fun and unique things to do. The world traveler spent months planning a trip to Las Vegas with her boyfriend to see the sights.

"We engulfed ourselves in the city," Wall said. "We did a little bit of gambling, all of $6."

They hit the slots, traveled to the Grand Canyon and Death Valley, but one thing the country couple just couldn't miss was the Route 91 Harvest Festival. The evening was filled with new friends, food trucks and singing their favorite songs, until everything changed.

"I heard a pop, pop, pop," Wall said. "It started and it felt like it never ended."

The two of them ran for cover, finding a nearby hotel to hide in with dozens of strangers. During the scramble, Wall remembers calling her mom.

"I truly thought I was going to die," Wall said. "And I wanted her to take care of my kids and make sure she knew that I loved her and my dad and I truly thought it was my last phone call.​"

In that moment, all Wall could think about was her two young daughters, just 5 and 7 years old.

"Every vivid memory, it just ran across like a film in my head, because I just really thought I would never see them again," she said. "It's the worst feeling in the world."

Now back home safe, she has a new perspective, and is grateful for little things like preparing her home for a Halloween party and dropping her kids off at school.

"We have to continue to live," Wall said. "And if not, then he wins."