High Point vet wins $10M scratch-off prize

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man returning home to watch Thursday Night Football won the largest scratch-off prize in North Carolina history, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Monte Hukill, a Marine Corps veteran, stopped by the Fairway One Stop on Greensboro Road in High Point and bought an “Extreme Millions” scratch-off ticket before returning home to watch football on Thursday. The “Extreme Millions” game has a top prize of $10 million.

“I would scratch a number and then look back at the game,” Hukill said. “I wasn’t really paying attention. But that sure did change.”

When he realized he was a winner, he asked his wife to come downstairs.

“I walked over to the stairs and yelled, ‘Hey honey, you might want to come down here.'”

The Hukills were skeptical at first, but after work, they went to the North Carolina Education Lottery’s headquarters in Raleigh for confirmation.

Hukill had the choice of taking a $10 million annuity that has 20 payments of $500,000 a year or a lump sum of $6 million. After choosing the lump sum, he took home $4.1 million.

He plans to use the money to help his kids pay for college and pay off his wife’s student loan debt.

“My wife went back to school at 42 to be a high school teacher,” Hukill said. “Education is important in our household. So once we get that settled, then we will think about what to do next.”

“Extreme Millions launched in December 2016. The odds of winning the prize are one in 29 million.