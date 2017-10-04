Guilford County Animal Shelter fined after inspection reveals violations

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Animal Shelter is facing a $1,200 fine for multiple violations following inspections.

A notice to Deputy County Manager Clarence Grier from the state Department of Agriculture shows the shelter faces violations including failing to provide access to water to 14 dogs and keeping sick dogs and cats living with healthy animals.

This is not the first time the shelter has faced fines following inspections.

The violations happened in September.

The shelter has 60 days to appeal.